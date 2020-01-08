Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Pair is sought after they shoot dog, leave it dead in gutter in La Mirada, authorities say

Authorities are searching for a man and woman suspected of animal cruelty who were last seen in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Jan. 8, 2020
8:28 AM
Authorities are searching for a man and a woman suspected of animal cruelty after surveillance video captured the shooting of a dog and the animal being left dead in the gutter in La Mirada.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say the pair pulled up to an industrial area in the 16400 block of Phoebe Avenue in La Mirada in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee about 12:40 p.m. Sunday. A witness told authorities he saw a man exit the passenger side of the car, place something on the ground near the gutter and fire two gunshots.

The shooter got back in the car and the two fled the scene, driving south on Phoebe and making a left on Firestone Boulevard, authorities said. The witness went over to investigate and found a small terrier that had been shot twice on a dog bed in the gutter, sheriff’s officials said.

“I can’t believe someone would actually do that and not give it away to a shelter or put it down,” witness Alex Csonka told KNBC-TV Channel 4.

Detailed suspect descriptions were not available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station at (562) 466-5419.

Hannah Fry
