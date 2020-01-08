Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
U-Haul workers find body in rental truck in Fullerton

Scene from the U-Haul store where a body was found inside a truck
A body was found Wednesday afternoon inside a U-Haul truck in Fullerton.
(Anaheim Police Department)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Jan. 8, 2020
9:07 PM
A group of workers were cleaning out a U-Haul truck Wednesday, towed to a Fullerton rental business after it was abandoned in Anaheim, when they found a body inside the vehicle.

The Fullerton Police Department was called to the scene near Orangethorpe Avenue and State College Boulevard just before 1 p.m.

After determining that the truck had been rented and then dumped in Anaheim, Fullerton authorities contacted Anaheim police, who took over the case.

About 7:30 p.m., the body, found wrapped in plastic and cardboard with only with the crown of the person’s head visible, was taken to the Orange County coroner’s office for further examination. No details about the person’s identity were available Wednesday evening.

The truck was towed to “another controlled facility” where officers will glean any evidence from the truck, which also had clothing and furniture inside, said Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

“We have nothing to indicate it is a homicide,” Carringer said. “We are handling it as if it could potentially be a homicide, so we’re going to complete a thorough, methodical search.”

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
