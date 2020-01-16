Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

5-year-old’s shooting in South L.A. home prompts abuse investigation

A 5-year-old girl shot in her South Los Angeles home was in critical condition when taken Jan. 15 to the L.A. County-USC Medical Center.
The scene outside L.A. County-USC Medical Center, where a 5-year-old girl was transported to after being shot inside her South L.A. home.
(KTLA)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Jan. 16, 2020
9:07 AM
Share

The 5-year-old girl who was shot in her South Los Angeles home Wednesday evening is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Abused Child Unit, authorities said Thursday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded about 5:30 p.m. to treat a small child suffering from a gunshot wound, spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. The shooting occurred near 41st Place and Woodlawn Avenue.

The child, who was taken in critical condition to the L.A. County-USC Medical Center, was moved from the emergency room to the intensive care unit later that night, KABC-TV Channel 7 reported.

The child’s siblings were in the home when officers arrived, but it is unclear whether they were there at the time of the shooting, police told the station.

Advertisement

“There’s other family members that were in the house, and at this point, we just don’t know what happened in here,” Lt. Raul Jovel with the LAPD told KTLA-TV Channel 5. “We don’t know if it’s a criminal act or negligence or an accident.”

Jovel said one of the girl’s siblings is over 18 and two are minors.

Family members are being questioned, and special detectives from the juvenile division will also interview the children who were home, KTLA reported.

Neighbors told ABC 7 that the girl’s parents were at work when the shooting occurred. It was not immediately clear who fired the shot or who owns the gun, but investigators say the weapon was found inside the house.

Advertisement

“Any weapons in the law shall be secured out of access for children,” Jovel said. “That’s a factor that’ll be closely examined here.”

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Times staff writer Jaclyn Cosgrove contributed to this report.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement