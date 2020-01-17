Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

5 residents, including child, are zip-tied during home invasion in Whittier

Whittier home invasion
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies investigate a home in in east Whittier, where a family was tied up during a home invasion robbery.
(OnScene.TV)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Jan. 17, 2020
8:48 AM
Five people, including a juvenile, were tied up overnight during a home invasion robbery in unincorporated east Whittier, officials said.

Three intruders made their way into a home in the 4000 block of Indian Drive around 9:30 p.m. Thursday while a resident was taking out the trash. The victims were zip-tied inside the home, and the robbers then demanded money, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Jonathan Branham of the Pico station.

“One of the victims managed to break free and ran out yelling and screaming for help,” Branham said.

The burglars, who wore ski masks and gloves, fled the scene in what’s believed to be a black sedan, authorities said.

Branham said that money was taken from one of the victim’s wallets during the incident. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

The Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the home invasion.

Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
