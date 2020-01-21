L.A. County is counting homeless people this week. Here’s everything you need to know

On Tuesday evening, Los Angeles County will begin its annual, three-day “point in time” count of the homeless population.

Thousands of volunteers will fan out with clipboards across the city to get a snapshot of the county’s sheltered and unsheltered homeless population — one of the largest in the country.

The results normally get released in May or June, and are used by government officials to determine funding priorities for housing and services, and by the public to assess how much progress has been made on stemming the tide of homelessness.

Here’s what you need to know.