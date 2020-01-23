Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

After prank gone wrong, Corona man charged with murder in deaths of 3 teens

Anurag Chandra
Anurag Chandra of Corona was charged Thursday with three counts or murder and three counts of attempted murder after a weekend crash that left three teenagers dead and three others injured, the Riverside County district attorney’s office said.
(California Highway Patrol)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Jan. 23, 2020
1:40 PM
A 42-year-old man was charged with murder Thursday in a weekend crash that left three 16-year-old boys dead and three other teens injured near Corona, authorities said.

Anurag Chandra of Corona was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder after authorities said he intentionally rammed into a 2002 Toyota Prius and forced it off the road. In addition, the Riverside County district attorney’s office filed a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders.

Chandra is being held without bail at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. If convicted, he faces the possibility of the death penalty, said John Hall, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office. Dist. Atty. Mike Hesterin will make that decision at a later date, Hall said.

According to an investigation conducted by the California Highway Patrol, the deadly encounter began when six teenagers were having a sleepover and one of them dared their friends to conduct a “ding-dong-ditch” prank — ringing a doorbell and quickly driving away — at a nearby home.

One of the boys rang the doorbell of Chandra’s home on Mojeska Summit Road and ran back to the waiting Prius, while Chandra chased after them.

As the Toyota and Chandra’s 2019 Infinity Q50 approached Squaw Mountain Road, authorities say Chandra struck the back of the Prius, causing it to veer off the road and crash into a tree.

Jacob Ivascu, 16, of Riverside died at the scene. Drake Ruiz and Daniel Hawkins, both 16 and from Corona, died after being transported to a hospital, according to the Riverside County coroner. Firefighters freed the 13-year-old and 14-year-old trapped in the car, including the 18-year-old driver, all of whom were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to a CHP news release.

An arraignment is scheduled later Thursday in Riverside.

Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
