Looking back on Kobe Bryant’s magic moments with the Lakers

1Here is a look at 10 of the key moments over Bryant’s memorable career.
2The drumroll for Kobe Bryant started last Christmas when his high school team left Lower Merion in the tony Main Line suburbs of Philadelphia for a tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and two NBA general managers turned up.
3Twenty years, gone in the flash of a fadeaway swish.
4Michael Jordan never did it. Neither did Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the league’s all-time leading scorer.
5Time flies when you score 81 points.
6Kobe Bryant walked the same path he walked hundreds of times during a 20-year career that earned him this moment.
7More than a decade after a feud between Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal led to the breakup of one of the NBA’s most dynamic duos, the two shared stories about their bickering Lakers days and why it all fell apart.
8Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be introduced as the Clippers’ newest stars Wednesday, but oh what might have been 15 years ago had Kobe Bryant joined the team.
9Kobe Bryant revealed the top five players he faced in his career, and at least one came as a surprise.
10Channel the villain. Unleash the hero.
11Barely a week into the Kobe Bryant Farewell Tour, the road has forked, the bus has split, and the Lakers have found themselves on two distinctly different journeys.
12Retirement has been good for Kobe Bryant.
15Pretty soon, LeBron James will pass Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. For Bryant, it will be something to celebrate.