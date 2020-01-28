Southern California to see gusty northerly winds through Friday

High winds are forecast this week for several mountainous areas across Southern California, prompting meteorologists to warn the public about the possibility of power outages, blowing sand and strong cross winds for motorists.

The National Weather Service in Oxnard issued a high wind warning Tuesday that will remain in effect until Thursday afternoon for the Santa Monica Mountains. Damaging winds could blow down large objects, including trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles such as semi trucks.

In the Inland Empire, north winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected early Wednesday into Thursday afternoon in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills, and other areas with high elevation.

The communities of Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson and Sandberg in Ventura and Los Angeles counties will see similar wind speeds, along with mountain areas in Santa Barbara County, including the San Marcos Pass and the San Rafael and Dick Smith wilderness areas, according to the weather service.

Residents are encouraged to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.