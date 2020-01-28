Love triangle spurred shooting in Garden Grove, police say

A problematic love triangle seems to have led to a shooting last week in Garden Grove, police said.

Oscar Domingo Rodriguez, 23, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide Friday, the day after authorities say he shot another man in the 13400 block of Blackbird Street.

The victim, a 25-year-old Garden Grove resident who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive his wounds, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

Detectives say the shooting may have been prompted by the fact that Rodriguez was involved in a three-way relationship with a woman and the man who was shot.

Advertisement

Rodriguez remains in custody, with bail set at $500,000, and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Orange County jail records show.