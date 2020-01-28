Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Love triangle spurred shooting in Garden Grove, police say

Oscar Domingo Rodriguez
Oscar Domingo Rodriguez, 23, of Anaheim was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted homicide.
(Garden Grove Police Department)
By Luke Money
Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
A problematic love triangle seems to have led to a shooting last week in Garden Grove, police said.

Oscar Domingo Rodriguez, 23, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide Friday, the day after authorities say he shot another man in the 13400 block of Blackbird Street.

The victim, a 25-year-old Garden Grove resident who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive his wounds, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

Detectives say the shooting may have been prompted by the fact that Rodriguez was involved in a three-way relationship with a woman and the man who was shot.

Rodriguez remains in custody, with bail set at $500,000, and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Orange County jail records show.

Luke Money
Luke Money is the assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot. He joined the Pilot in March 2016 after more than three years covering education, politics and government for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona, where he was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, The Arizona Daily Wildcat. (714) 966-4624.
