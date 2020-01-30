Good news: There’s a winter warm-up. Bad news: There’s no rain in sight

Hang up the sweaters and break out some sandals because Southern California is heating up this weekend.

Strong winds that have blown through the region this week will begin to diminish Thursday, making way for toasty temperatures through Saturday. The mercury is expected to rise to 5 to 10 degrees above normal before dipping quickly back down on Sunday, said Jayme Laber, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It’s not going to be hot by summer standards, but for this time of year, we’re definitely going to be warm,” he said.

Temperatures in downtown Los Angeles are expected to be in the low 80s Friday and Saturday. Inland areas of L.A. and Orange counties — including Pasadena, Glendale, Santa Ana and Irvine — will see similar temperatures. Forecasters are predicting more mild temperatures in the mid-70s for coastal cities in the two counties.

The rapid warm-up comes on the heels of an extremely dry January for large swaths of Southern California.

A wetter-than-normal November and December had pushed the region above average for rainfall tallies for the water year, which runs from October through September. But precipitation in January was meager, with only a few storms bringing just a smattering of rain to the region, Laber said.

“It’s been dry enough that it’s brought us down into the normal range for the water year,” he said. “If the drying trend continues, it’s going to be a long shot to stay in the normal range.”

February is typically the state’s wettest month, but current forecast models are showing mostly dry weather for the next couple of weeks. One model predicts a slight chance of showers Sunday night, but it’s still too early for forecasters to say whether Los Angeles will see much, if any, rain from that system, Laber said.

Temperatures for the start of this February contrast starkly with the same time last year. In February 2019, the mercury did not reach 70 degrees in downtown Los Angeles for the entire month. It was the first time since forecasters began recording data — at least 142 years — that the region failed to top 69 degrees. That threshold will be breached hours after the calendar flips this year.