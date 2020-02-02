New coronavirus patient in Santa Clara County brings number of confirmed cases to four statewide

Santa Clara County health officials announced Sunday that a woman who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, has been infected with the new strain of coronavirus, marking the fourth confirmed case of the virus in California.

Two days earlier, county officials said a man who had traveled to Wuhan was also infected with the virus. Health officials there expect more cases of the virus because of the county’s high number of travelers to China, and because of close contact between those people and family members. They said the risk to the general public remains low.

Two other confirmed cases in the state have been reported in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The new strain of coronavirus has killed more than 300 people since it emerged in Wuhan in late December. Nine cases have now been confirmed in the United States and more than 14,550 14,600 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The vast majority of the infections have occurred in China.

On Friday, the Trump administration said it was declaring a public health crisis and restricting travel from China to the U.S .

Starting Sunday, foreign nationals who recently visited China won’t be allowed to enter the U.S., and American citizens returning from mainland China will be subject to 14-day quarantines. Nearly 200 people who left Wuhan fleeing the virus were evacuated to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County and quarantined.

Though the new coronavirus has generated a worldwide scare and led to a dramatic drop in the stock market of more than 600 points, health officials say the risk of being sickened with influenza remains an exponentially greater threat to most Americans. The flu has killed more than 10,000 Americans since October, according to federal data released Friday.