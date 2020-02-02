Injured hiker airlifted by helicopter after 15-foot fall near Hollywood sign

A woman hiking near the Hollywood sign fell 15 feet down a hillside early Sunday and suffered potentially traumatic injuries, one of several emergency incidents in the area involving hikers, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Beachwood Drive, which is just southeast of the famous sign, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The injured woman was hoisted to safety by a fire department helicopter, officials said. The severity of her injuries was not immediately known.

It was the fourth emergency call of incidents involving hikers that the fire department received Sunday morning, authorities said.

In one instance, a man fell 75 feet over the side of a hill in the 17000 block of West Mullholland Drive in Brentwood about 9:20 a.m. and suffered unspecified traumatic injuries, fire officials said. Emergency personnel had to use ropes to retrieve the injured man.

A female hiker fell in Bronson Canyon in Griffith Park about 8:40 a.m. and had to be lifted out by helicopter, officials said. Another man fell about 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Runyon Canyon Road in the Hollywood Hills and had to be lifted out with the help of a fire department helicopter. In both instances, the extent of their injuries was unknown.