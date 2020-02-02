Man fatally shot during an argument over the Super Bowl

A man shot during an argument over the Super Bowl has died in Central California, police said Sunday.

The suspect walked up to a home having a frontyard barbecue in Fresno on Saturday and started arguing with another man over the game, police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said. The San Franciso 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Miami.

The argument escalated and the suspect shot the victim in the abdomen with a makeshift weapon, Chamalbide said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he had surgery before he died, KRON-TV reported. Police said he was a man in his 20s visiting from out of town. His name was not immediately released.

