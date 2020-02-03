Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Crews work to restore power after winds rip through Los Angeles

By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Feb. 3, 2020
10:29 PM
Share

Crews were working Monday night to restore power to 3,800 customers in Los Angeles after fierce winds knocked down power lines.

Nearly 50 crews were in the field responding to the outages after howling winds blew through Southern California early Monday, according to the mayor’s office.

About noon, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power tweeted that it could take workers between eight and 10 hours to restore power.

Crews restored power to about 15,500 customers by 4:30 p.m. and were working on repairs affecting 8,500 customers, according to the DWP.

Advertisement

Residents in Glassell Park and Eagle Rock were among the remaining customers still in the dark Monday evening.

The area could see further outages as the week progresses.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Oxnard have forecast a Santa Ana wind event in Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Wednesday that could product gusts of up to 55 mph in the mountains and 45 mph in the valleys.

Advertisement

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Follow Us
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement