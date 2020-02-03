Crews work to restore power after winds rip through Los Angeles

Crews were working Monday night to restore power to 3,800 customers in Los Angeles after fierce winds knocked down power lines.

Nearly 50 crews were in the field responding to the outages after howling winds blew through Southern California early Monday, according to the mayor’s office.

About noon, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power tweeted that it could take workers between eight and 10 hours to restore power.

Crews restored power to about 15,500 customers by 4:30 p.m. and were working on repairs affecting 8,500 customers, according to the DWP.

Residents in Glassell Park and Eagle Rock were among the remaining customers still in the dark Monday evening.

The area could see further outages as the week progresses.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Oxnard have forecast a Santa Ana wind event in Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Wednesday that could product gusts of up to 55 mph in the mountains and 45 mph in the valleys.

The gusty north winds will transition to a Santa Ana wind event impacting mainly Los Angeles and Ventura Counties through Wednesday. Expect gusts to 55 mph over the mountains and 45 mph over the valleys. Downed tree limbs and power lines are possible! #SoCal #CAwx #LAwind pic.twitter.com/LdvyGVlSdh — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 4, 2020