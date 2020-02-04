Coronavirus fears prompt thousands to petition Alhambra schools to close

Nearly 14,000 people have signed a petition asking the Alhambra Unified School District to cancel classes, citing fears of coronavirus.

But district officials say there are no plans to close any schools, a decision authorized only under emergency.

“Although the chances of infection are low, they are not zero and we must be prepared and cautious for what might come,” the petition states.

There have been six confirmed cases of the virus in California, with the majority in Northern California. One case has been confirmed in Los Angles County and another in Orange County. In Riverside County, 195 Americans who fled Wuhan, China, last week are under a mandatory quarantine at March Reserve Air Base.

As concerns regarding the virus grow, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is expecting more confirmed cases. Still, officials have emphasized that flu remains a bigger threat than coronavirus.

“We’re trying to communicate the context and guidelines that we are given, which is right now, the flu is a bigger threat. [10,000] Ten to 15,000 have died of the flu. There’s no one in the U.S. that has died from coronavirus. There are none in San Gabriel Valley,” Alhambra schools public information officer Toby Gilbert said.

More than 420 people in mainland China and one in the Philippines have died of the illness. More than 20,000 have been infected, and most cases are in China. In the United States, the CDC has confirmed 11 cases in five states. Conversely, the flu has killed approximately 10,000 Americans since October.

In a letter shared with the school district’s community, Alhambra officials discouraged the use of face masks and stressed the importance of using other hygenic methods, such as those used to prevent flu.

The district has not banned face masks, but it has discouraged the use of the items, in keeping with recommendations from the CDC, officials said.

“Masks give a false sense of protection,” Gilbert said, adding that any students wearing masks will be sent to a school nurse to learn about alternative protective solutions to combating any virus, such as hand-washing.

While several petitioners have expressed fears their children will contract the pathogen and die, the CDC has emphasized that those most at risk are the elderly and people already with underlying illnesses.

Gilbert thinks the panic surrounding the coronavirus is two-fold. The spread of misinformation about the virus has created a panic, leading some to point fingers at those of Asian descent. At the same time, families who rely on Chinese-based news outlets think what’s happening in China is also taking place in the U.S.

“What we do have is families and students who are relying on rumor and hysterical social media posts that are not fact-based,” Gilbert said.

The district has a pop-up on its website that takes families to a resources page where facts about the coronavirus are shared in English, Spanish and Chinese. Alhambra schools appear to be the only district in the area with such a prominent placement of information about the virus.