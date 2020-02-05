After this week’s sweater weather, warmer temperatures — and maybe some rain — are ahead

A two-day sweater-worthy cold spell will give way to sunny skies and balmier temperatures later this week, forecasters say.

Early Tuesday, low-temperature records were set and tied at Paso Robles Municipal Airport and Santa Barbara Airport, respectively. But no historic lows were recorded in or around Los Angeles County overnight Wednesday.

“Last night was a touch warmer than the night before, but between the two nights, it’s probably the coldest period overall across southwestern California that we’ve had all winter,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Tuesday’s low in downtown Los Angeles was 42 degrees, the coldest it’s been all season. The region typically sees its most frigid temperatures in late December and early January.

“The later we get into February, the higher the sun is going to keep getting and the less apt we are to get this cold weather,” Sirard said. “This might actually be the coldest period for the whole winter. We’ll see.”

Low temperatures hovered between the high 30s and mid-40s along the coast, with slightly chillier conditions in the valleys.

Although Los Angeles County didn’t put any new entries in the record books, the same can’t be said farther south. The temperature at San Diego International Airport dipped to 38 degrees Wednesday morning, tying a record low for the date set all the way back in 1894.

Temperatures fell into the 30s along the entire San Diego County coastline — a rarity for the region.

For those who found themselves “California Dreamin’ ” during the recent cold snap, there’s good news: The region is expected to warm up later this week, with mostly clear skies and slightly above-normal temperatures headed into the weekend, Sirard said.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, though, because cloudy conditions — and a chance of showers — are expected to return Sunday and could stick around until early next week, he said.

“The jury’s still kind of out on how much rain we might get,” Sirard said. “It’s still a little too early, and the models aren’t completely in sync on this yet.”

The San Diego Union-Tribune contributed to this report.