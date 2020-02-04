Strong Santa Ana winds buffet region, leaving many without power across L.A.

Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power continued working early Tuesday to restore electric service to hundreds of customers who lost power amid strong winds a day earlier.

More than 24,000 customers who lost power as fierce winds buffeted the area Monday have had service restored. The majority of those still without electricity are in Tujunga, and they should have power back Tuesday, according to the utility.

However, the area could see further outages as the week progresses and northeasterly Santa Ana winds move into the region.

“We have a cold front that’s going through the region associated with an area of low pressure that’s diving into eastern California,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “It’s going to stay on the cool and windy side ... before things start to settle down as we head into a warming trend.”

Strong northeast winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected for much of the San Fernando Valley, including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Newbury Park, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank and Universal City through Tuesday. Higher elevations could see gusts up to 55 mph, forecasters say.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory for the region, warning of gusts that could uproot trees, turn unsecured objects into projectiles and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

In downtown L.A. on Monday, winds topped out at 50 mph. Elsewhere, gusts reached 57 mph in Saugus, 53 mph at Van Nuys Airport, 55 mph in Santa Monica, 47 mph in Inglewood and 45 mph at Los Angeles International Airport and Catalina Island, according to weather service data.

The wind knocked over massive trees in the Hollywood Hills and Sierra Madre. In Granada Hills, footage from OnScene.TV showed a tree that had crashed into a house. At Reseda Boulevard in Porter Ranch, winds toppled a large pine on the westbound 118 Freeway, blocking two lanes.

On Monday evening, a large sign fell onto a car parked outside an El Super grocery store in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles. At LAX, a cargo jet was damaged when it struck a trash bin that had been blown onto a runway.

The weather service issued a freeze warning for much of the San Fernando Valley, with temperatures expected to dip as low as 29 degrees early Tuesday with only a slight warmup to a low of 33 degrees Wednesday.

In Los Angeles, daytime temperatures are expected to linger in the low 60s Tuesday before warming slightly. By the weekend, forecasters expect a high of 70 degrees across much of Los Angeles County.

The chilly temperatures come on the heels of what was a record-breaking warm weekend for Southern California, with highs soaring above 80 degrees in some areas.

A record high of 81 degrees was set at LAX on Saturday, surpassing the previous mark of 79 degrees for the day in 1954. In Long Beach, a temperature of 84 degrees Saturday bested the previous record of 83 degrees set on the same day in 1995.

The dramatic swing in temperatures can be uncomfortable and is a bit unusual for winter in Southern California, Sweet said.

“It can happen, but it doesn’t happen very often,” he said.