California

Search warrants served in cold case killing of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart

Kristin Smart
A sign picturing Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student at the time she vanished in 1996. Smart was declared legally dead in 2002, though her body was never recovered.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Priscella Vega
Feb. 5, 2020
9:11 AM
Nearly 24 years after college student Kristin Smart vanished from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, investigators and the FBI served search warrants Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, Washington state and San Pedro, where a man who was questioned at the time lived.

Announcing the move, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said it disclosed the development “due to the high-profile nature of the investigation into the disappearance and whereabouts of Kristin Smart and to avoid the dissemination of misinformation.”

Sheriff’s officials said the warrants remain sealed. But multiple sources said they are part of an effort to gather physical evidence, including DNA, that may reveal how the 19-year-old died.

The warrants mark a new twist in one of California’s most enduring cold case mysteries.

Smart disappeared on her way home from an off-campus party May 25, 1996. Searches were conducted with helicopters, horses and ground-penetrating radar to no avail. She was officially declared dead in 2002, although her body was never found.

In 2016, federal investigators dug up a hillside near the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus, looking for remains.

Law enforcement sources told The Times one of the locations searched was linked to a student who was questioned at the time of Smart’s disappearance.

California
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
