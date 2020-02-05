Search warrants served in cold case killing of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart

Nearly 24 years after college student Kristin Smart vanished from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, investigators and the FBI served search warrants Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, Washington state and San Pedro, where a man who was questioned at the time lived.

Announcing the move, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said it disclosed the development “due to the high-profile nature of the investigation into the disappearance and whereabouts of Kristin Smart and to avoid the dissemination of misinformation.”

Sheriff’s officials said the warrants remain sealed. But multiple sources said they are part of an effort to gather physical evidence, including DNA, that may reveal how the 19-year-old died.

The warrants mark a new twist in one of California’s most enduring cold case mysteries.

Advertisement

Smart disappeared on her way home from an off-campus party May 25, 1996. Searches were conducted with helicopters, horses and ground-penetrating radar to no avail. She was officially declared dead in 2002, although her body was never found.

In 2016, federal investigators dug up a hillside near the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus, looking for remains.

Law enforcement sources told The Times one of the locations searched was linked to a student who was questioned at the time of Smart’s disappearance.