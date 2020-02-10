Possible plane crash reported off coast of Rancho Palos Verdes

Authorities are responding to a possible plane crash reported Monday evening off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes.

At 5:58 p.m., a witness called 911 to report a small plane going down in the ocean, telling the dispatcher that they saw a small raft deploy after the aircraft descended toward the water, said Ed Pickett, a supervising fire dispatcher at L.A. County Fire Department.

Firetrucks, lifeguard boats and helicopters are responding to the scene, and firefighters are setting up a command post at the Point Vicente Lighthouse.

It is unknown whether a plane crash actually occurred, and if so, how many people were aboard, Pickett said.

This is a breaking news story, based off preliminary information, and will be updated.