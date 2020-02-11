Women drugged and robbed men they met at upscale restaurant, police say

Detectives are searching for two women they say stole expensive watches from a pair of men they’d met hours earlier at an exclusive Los Angeles restaurant.

The women, who police say are 20 to 30 years old, met the men while they were dining at a West Hollywood restaurant about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28. All four later returned to one of the men’s homes in the 6500 block of Lindenhurst Avenue.

When they arrived at the house, the women mixed alcoholic beverages, which both men drank, police said.

One of the women, described by police as having blond hair and being 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5, stayed inside the house with one of the men. The other woman, described by police as wearing a red wig and having tattoos of hearts and butterflies on her stomach, went outside with the man’s friend. At some point, she went inside to use the restroom.

Advertisement

When the woman didn’t return, the man who’d been outside went to check on her and discovered both women were gone and his friend was lying unconscious in a downstairs bedroom, police said.

Video from the home’s Ring camera showed the women running barefoot from the house.

Two wristwatches were missing from the home, police said. It was not immediately clear how much the watches are worth.

Paramedics responded to the house and took the unconscious man to a hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Det. Manny Pedroza at (213) 486-6940. Anonymous tips can be directed to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.