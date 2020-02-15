Teen killed, two hurt in shooting at Arleta house party

A teenager was killed and two other people were hurt when someone opened fire at a house party in Arleta on Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13400 block of Rangoon Street about 10:45 p.m. and found the male teen lying in the rear driveway area, Los Angeles police said in statement. He had been shot multiple times in his upper torso. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Two other people were struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators. Both had been released from the hospital by Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said the teen who died was attending a party at the home when he became involved in an argument with a man, who pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times, according to police. The suspect fled in a dark-colored vehicle with two other people, one female and one male, police said.

Authorities said the victim was a resident of Sun Valley. His name was not released pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Valley Bureau Homicide Det. Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925, or to call (877) 527-3247.