Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Santa Clara County park closed after mountain lion attacks 6-year-old girl on hiking trail

Mountain lion
A mountain lion is shown resting in this file photo. On Sunday, a mountain lion attacked a 6-year-old girl on a Santa Clara County trail near Cupertino, according to Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District officials.
(Department of Fish and Game)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Feb. 18, 2020
10:19 AM
Share

California Department of Fish and Wildlife and local park officials are on the hunt for a mountain lion that attacked a 6-year-old girl over the weekend on a Santa Clara County trail near Cupertino.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday, the girl and a group of nine people were walking in a brushy area where the trail narrows on the Wildcat Loop when a mountain lion attacked the child, said Korrine Skinner, public affairs manager for Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District.

One of the adults shoved the large cat while others scared it off, Skinner said.

Rangers treated the girl for small cuts at the scene and she was released to her parents later that day, Skinner said.

Advertisement

The Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve was closed as state officials and Midpeninsula rangers investigate the incident.

“They’re on scene and what they’re trying to do right now is locate the animal and take a DNA sample and make sure it’s the same mountain lion,” Skinner said. State officials will determine how to proceed after the investigation, she added.

Mountain lions typically avoid areas of human activity and are easily scared off by loud noises, according to Midpeninsula officials. The felines live throughout the Santa Cruz Mountains region and Midpeninsula officials described the encounter as “very unusual.”

A mountain lion was recently killed in the Santa Monica Mountains under a state law that allows lethal action if livestock or pets are attacked or if other deterrents have failed.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement