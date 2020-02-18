Trump visits L.A. today. Here are streets that will be affected

President Trump will arrive in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.

Here are his plans and some of the local streets that will be affected.

THE SCHEDULE

• Trump is expected to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport at around 3 p.m.

• He is then planning to meet with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games.

• In the evening, a Beverly Hills fundraising dinner is on the schedule.

• On Wednesday, it’s on to Bakersfield, where Trump is set to meet with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about water policy.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was still preparing a list of road closures, which could include the president’s route from LAX to his various events. In the past, he has spent the night in downtown L.A.

The Beverly Hills Police Department announced road closures in its city related to the fundraiser.

PARTIAL CLOSURES

The following roadways will be intermittently closed from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and again from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.:

Robertson Boulevard between Whitworth Drive and Wilshire Boulevard

Wilshire Boulevard between Robertson Boulevard and Beverly Drive

Crescent Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and North Santa Monica Boulevard

FULL CLOSURES

The following roadways will be completely closed froom noon to 8 p.m.:

