Trump visits Los Angeles today: What you need to know

Two weeks before California’s primary election, Donald Trump is headed to the blue state Tuesday for the fourth time in his presidency and is set to meet with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games before attending a fundraising dinner in Beverly Hills.

The president is preparing to visit Los Angeles from Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not yet have a list of roads affected by Trump’s visit. But Beverly Hills police told CBS that Crescent Drive would be shut down between North and South Santa Monica Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the White House, Trump is scheduled to receive an update on preparations for the Summer Olympics, which are expected to cost roughly $6.9 billion. Organizers plan to use existing facilities such as Staples Center, Pauley Pavilion and the Rose Bowl.

On Wednesday, Trump is planning to meet with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Bakersfield “to speak with hard-working farmers in the Central Valley about efforts to dramatically improve the supply and delivery of water in California and other Western states,” the White House said.

McCarthy welcomed Trump’s visit while speaking Sunday on Fox News.

“We have a real concern in California because we send most of our water out to the ocean [instead of] sending it down to Southern California, to our farmlands in the San Joaquin Valley and others,” McCarthy said. “This president has worked greatly using science — not based on politics but on science — to allow to have more of that water stay with the Californians and America to make sure we’re secure in our food supply as we move forward.”

Later Wednesday, Trump will visit Rancho Mirage in Riverside County for a fundraising golf event hosted by Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison. He’ll then fly to Phoenix for a Wednesday night campaign rally before heading to Colorado Springs, Colo., for a rally on Thursday and circling back to Las Vegas for another on Friday.

According to an event invitation obtained by the Desert Sun, supporters can pay $100,000 for the golf outing and photo opportunity with Trump, or $250,000 for an additional round-table discussion. The contributions go to “Trump Victory,” a fundraising committee involving the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and state Republican chapters.

Trump last visited California in September, with trips to Palo Alto, Los Angeles and San Diego. During his trip, he criticized the state’s homelessness crisis and visited the border area of Otay Mesa, which separates San Diego from Mexico, and met with officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Defense. Throughout his trip, he was met by protesters and supporters.

While in Los Angeles during that visit, Trump stayed at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown inside the Wilshire Grand Center skyscraper.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.