Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Young rapper Pop Smoke killed in Hollywood Hills home by masked gunmen, police say

Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
Pop Smoke attends the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 16, 2020.
(Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)
By Hannah Fry
Richard Winton
Feb. 19, 2020
7:55 AM
Share

Pop Smoke, a rising New York rapper, was fatally shot in a home in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday, a law enforcement source confirmed.

Officers responded after someone calling from the East Coast reported that several suspects had entered their friend’s home in Los Angeles shortly before 5 a.m. The person reported that at least one suspect was wearing a black mask and was armed with a handgun, said LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie.

When officers arrived at the home in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive they found the 20-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officers detained several people inside the house, but they were later released. Between two and six suspects fled the scene and have not been found, Lurie said.

Advertisement

The rapper’s death comes days after his second mixtape “Meet the Woo 2" landed on the top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 list at No. 7.

His breakthrough mixtape “Meet the Woo,” released last year, has 280 million streams globally in addition to boasting high-profile cameos from Nicki Minaj and Skepta, according to a news release from the rapper’s label Republic Records.

CaliforniaMusic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Richard Winton
Follow Us
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement