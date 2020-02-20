Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Partial skull and other bones found in O.C. backyard are human, authorities say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after human bones were found in the backyard of a Mission Viejo home on Monday.
(KTLA)
By Luke Money
Feb. 20, 2020
8:29 AM
Bones unearthed in the backyard of a Mission Viejo home earlier this week were determined to be human, authorities said.

The skeletal remains found at the home in the 24000 block of Via Madrugada include bone fragments and a partial skull, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which is continuing to investigate the discovery.

“Homicide investigators will be actively working with coroner forensic anthropologists to ID the decedent,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a statement.

Additional information was not immediately available “due to the ongoing investigation,” officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department said the home’s resident found the bones while doing yard work Monday and investigators were working to determine their origin.

“Obviously, if these are human and not animal, that very much changes the investigation for us,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun said. “This is not a typical occurrence.”

Luke Money
Luke Money is the assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot. He joined the Pilot in March 2016 after more than three years covering education, politics and government for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona, where he was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, The Arizona Daily Wildcat. (714) 966-4624.
