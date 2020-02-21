For second day in a row, bear goes on a walkabout in Monrovia neighborhood

For the second time in as many days, Monrovia residents woke to find a visitor roaming their neighborhood — one that was covered in fur and weighed hundreds of pounds.

A sizable bear could be seen trundling along North Mayflower Avenue on Friday morning, stopping occasionally to sniff trash cans or scrutinize news vans and other vehicles that had gathered to watch its wanderings.

One resident seen exiting his front door on video came within feet of the creature as it roamed his lawn. The man seemed unfazed and stopped for only a moment to watch the wild animal before continuing on his way.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was dispatched to the area shortly before 8 a.m., according to spokesman Tim Daly.

Once there, officials will have two options to get the bear out of the neighborhood. They could haze the creature — basically annoying it with sound to try to guide it back toward its natural habitat. If that doesn’t work, Daly said, tranquilizing the bear and physically moving it is a possibility.

“We need to get on scene to determine the best approach for this animal,” he said.

A bear walks along the sidewalk in Monrovia on Friday morning. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Bear sightings are nothing new for Monrovia, which backs up to the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains.

A bear was also spotted on the campus of nearby Mayflower Elementary School the day before, according to the Monrovia Police Department. That bear eventually left on its own and headed “back toward the mountains it came from,” Daly said.

It’s not clear whether Friday’s wanderer was the same animal, but Daly said there’s “a strong possibility.”

“If animals know they can get food one day at a particular location, they’re smart enough to come back thinking they’re going to score again,” he said.

Fish and Wildlife officials “encourage people to do everything they can to discourage animal visits,” such as not leaving food outside and securing trashcans, Daly said.

In the meantime, officials warn residents to keep their distance and avoid aggravating the creatures.