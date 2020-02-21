Police shoot, then ram with cruiser a man they say was armed with a shotgun

A man suspected of shooting two people in Long Beach died after officers fired at him and struck him with a police car Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Market Street and Atlantic Avenue about 9:20 p.m. following reports of a shooting, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

On arriving, an officer encountered a man armed with a shotgun, authorities said. The officer shot at the man, but it was not immediately clear whether the man was hit by gunfire.

When a second officer arrived in a police cruiser, the gunman fired at least twice at the vehicle, police said. The second officer then struck the suspect with the police car, according to authorities.

A shotgun was recovered after reports of a shooting at Market Street and Atlantic Avenue on Thursday night, authorities said. (Long Beach Police Department)

The suspect, identified only as a 22-year-old Long Beach resident, died at the scene, but authorities could not immediately say whether he died from being struck by the car or from gunfire, police Chief Robert Luna told reporters at the scene.

Authorities say the man shot another man in front of a restaurant in the 5400 block of Atlantic Avenue. The suspect later shot a woman in the area, police said.

Both gunshot victims were taken to a hospital, one of them in critical condition, authorities said. A police officer also went to a hospital “as a precautionary measure after the collision,” according to the department.

The shooting comes just days after another man was killed in a police shooting in the area of East Rhea Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Long Beach.

The Police Department said that it is conducting a “multilevel review” of both shootings and that the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office will conduct independent investigations as well.