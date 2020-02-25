Student arrested after online threat to Long Beach high school

A teen suspected of posting a photo of guns on social media warning students not to go to a Long Beach high school was arrested Monday, police said.

The photo, which was posted to Instagram on Monday, showed several rifles with the words “Don’t go to Millikan tomorrow” written over them. Police say the post was referring to Millikan High School in the 2800 block of Snowden Avenue in East Long Beach.

Shortly after that post, there was another message saying the threat was a joke or the student’s account had been hacked, police told the Long Beach Post.

Authorities investigated the source of the threat and ultimately arrested a student late Monday. The teen was not identified.

“At this time, the department is confident there is no threat to the high school,” police said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, LBPD will have extra patrols deployed around campus.”