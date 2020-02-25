Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Student arrested after online threat to Long Beach high school

The threat, which was posted on social media Monday, warned students to stay away from Millikan High School in Long Beach on Tuesday.
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Feb. 25, 2020
7:32 AM
A teen suspected of posting a photo of guns on social media warning students not to go to a Long Beach high school was arrested Monday, police said.

The photo, which was posted to Instagram on Monday, showed several rifles with the words “Don’t go to Millikan tomorrow” written over them. Police say the post was referring to Millikan High School in the 2800 block of Snowden Avenue in East Long Beach.

Shortly after that post, there was another message saying the threat was a joke or the student’s account had been hacked, police told the Long Beach Post.

Authorities investigated the source of the threat and ultimately arrested a student late Monday. The teen was not identified.

“At this time, the department is confident there is no threat to the high school,” police said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, LBPD will have extra patrols deployed around campus.”

Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
