California

4 teens ejected after crashing stolen car during police pursuit, authorities say

la-mapmaker-vehicle-pursuit02-28-2020-09-34-57.png
(Los Angeles Times)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Feb. 28, 2020
10:27 AM
Four teenagers are recovering after they were ejected from a car that crashed during a vehicle pursuit on the 405 Freeway, authorites said Friday.

Los Angeles police were pursuing a possible stolen vehicle in Van Nuys about 10:20 p.m. Thursday when the car clipped another vehicle, spun and wrapped around a pole on the side of the southbound 405 near Victory Boulevard.

Two girls and two boys were ejected and transported to a local hospital, where they were in stable condition, authorities said.

A fifth occupant of the vehicle, 18-year-old Eddie Diaz, was arrested for felony evading. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that was clipped told media outlets that he managed to get out of his car to comfort the victims of the crash.

“I told them not to worry,” Vikram Sanra said. “It’s probably the worst accident I’ve been in. I don’t even know how many times we spun.”

Diaz was booked into police custody and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

California
Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
