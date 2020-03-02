Sheriff’s cruiser strikes person in Lynwood; both deputy and female victim hospitalized

An unknown female was hit by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s vehicle in Lynwood during a call for service Monday evening.

Deputy Tracy Koerner, a sheriff’s spokesman, said the condition of person struck was unknown, but noted the deputy driver of the cruiser suffered “non-life-threatening injuries.” Both were taken to a hospital.

The female who was struck was reportedly in “extremely critical condition,” according to CBS-TV Channel 2.

According to Koerner, the deputy’s cruiser was heading northbound on Long Beach Boulevard near Carlin Avenue about 6:30 p.m. and was authorized to use lights and sirens when the person was hit.

Advertisement

It’s unknown whether the individual was crossing the street, said Koerner, who added a “thorough investigation” was underway.