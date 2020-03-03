Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Santa Clara advises seniors to avoid large gatherings as two new coronavirus cases confirmed

Coronavirus
Santa Clara County has identified two new cases of coronavirus, raising its total to 11 — the most of any California county.
(Health Protection Agency )
By Alene TchekmedyianStaff Writer 
March 3, 2020
5:32 PM
Share

Santa Clara County public health officials are advising seniors and those who are medically vulnerable to avoid large gatherings after two new cases of coronavirus were identified, raising its total to 11 — the most of any California county.

The source of infection for the latest two cases, reported Tuesday, is still under investigation. Of the other confirmed cases in the county, two were transmitted in the community, four were travel-related and three stemmed from close contact with known cases, officials said.

“It is important to remember that, for about 80% of the population, this disease will be mild. While many persons in our community may get sick, the vast majority will recover. The added measures are being used to protect those in our community who are likely at greatest risk for having severe disease,” said George Han, the county’s deputy health officer.

Santa Clara officials said the risk of severe illness starts to increase at age 50 and grows with age. The highest risk group comprises persons age 80 and older. Individuals with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer or chronic lung diseases such as COPD are also at a higher risk, officials said.

Advertisement

Public health officials advised those at higher risk to avoid large gatherings such as parades, sporting events and concerts. That does not include typical office environments, grocery stores or shopping centers. People should also be extra vigilant in cleaning surfaces such as counters, tabletops, doorknobs, phones and keyboards.

CaliforniaHealth
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Alene Tchekmedyian
Follow Us
Alene Tchekmedyian covers the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She previously wrote about the county’s criminal courts and breaking news throughout California. Before joining The Times in 2016, she reported on crime and policing for the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader. She grew up in Huntington Beach and graduated from UCLA.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement