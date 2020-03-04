60 Freeway fully closed in San Bernardino County due to police activity

Part of the 60 Freeway in Chino was completely shut down Wednesday morning due to police activity, authorities said.

An official from the Chino Police Department could not immediately provide details about the incident, but confirmed that both directions of the thoroughfare were closed at Ramona Avenue. A post on the department’s Facebook said only that “officers were involved in a shooting in the area.”

The department confirmed at 8:20 a.m. that a suspect had been taken into custody, but provided no additional details regarding the incident. No suspects are outstanding.

Police officers are on scene, and the California Highway Patrol is assisting with the closure. It is unclear how long the freeway will be closed.

