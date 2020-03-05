Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
A man wearing a Russian-language ‘MAGA’ hat was beaten. His attacker now faces prison

david-delgado.jpg
David Delgado, 32, in booking photos.
(KTLA-TV)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 5, 2020
8:38 AM
A 32-year-old man accused of attacking a Hermosa Beach restaurant patron because he was wearing a Russian-language “Make America Great Again” hat pleaded no contest Wednesday, authorities said.

Winnetka resident David Delgado pleaded to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 28 and faces four years in state prison.

Authorities said the attack took place Sept. 2 after Delgado approached another man in the restroom at Tower 12 and asked about his hat. The man’s red cap had white Cyrrilic lettering that translated to “Make America Great Again” — the campaign slogan for President Trump.

After hearing this, authorities said, Delgado became angry and repeatedly punched the man in the face until he fell to the ground. Delgado then continued hitting the man before grabbing his hat and fleeing, Hermosa Beach police said at the time.

The victim suffered serious injuries, prosecutors said.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
