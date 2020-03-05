Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Testing continues at LAX after coronavirus screener contracts virus

A screener at Los Angeles International Airport has tested postive for coronavirus.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
March 5, 2020
8:59 AM
After a worker at Los Angeles International Airport became ill and later tested positive for the coronavirus, officials have tested other workers, according to a source familiar with the case.

So far, officials said no LAX passengers or other workers have tested positive for COVID-19, which has infected more than 50 people in California.

The worker was confirmed as having the virus Tuesday and so far has a mild case and has been isolated, the sources said. Family members of the person also have been tested.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security described the worker as a medical screener who “wore all the correct protective equipment and took necessary protections on the job.”

“As soon as the individual began to feel sick, they self-quarantined, saw a physician, and reported to the appropriate authorities and officials,” a DHS spokesperson said in the statement.

The person is one of seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, which on Wednesday declared a local emergency amid the outbreak, hours before the entire state of California issued a similar order.

None of the new cases are believed to be “community spread,” officials said. All individuals were exposed to COVID-19 through close contact with others who were infected.

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
