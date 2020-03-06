3 UCLA students are tested for coronavirus and are in self-isolation off campus

Three UCLA students are being tested for the coronavirus by the Los Angeles County Departement of Public Health, UCLA Chancellor Gene Block told students in a message early Friday morning.

The students are self-isolating off campus. Block did not disclose their relationship or possible connection to an exposure.

There are currently no positive cases for COVID-19 on the UCLA campus. Block said that school officials are “actively monitoring and responding to the situation” and will keep students privy to any updates.

“At this time, there have been no recommendations by LACDPH to suspend campus operations, including modifying class schedules,” Block said.

Block asked students to seek medical attention if they developed flu-like symptoms.

Last week, UC Davis announced that a student who was placed in isolation tested negative for the virus. Two of the student’s roommates had also been isolated in connection.

At least 12 counties in California from Northern to Southern California have reported confirmed cases of the coronavirus. There area currently at least 60 known cases in the state, and one death.

Los Angeles County now has 11 coronavirus cases, with the announcement of four new cases Thursday.