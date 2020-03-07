California is emerging as an epicenter for the coronavirus in the United States, with the spread continuing and a cruise ship off the coast with people who contracted the virus.

Here are the latest facts:

California

The latest: Counties continued to report more cases Friday. Some areas are seeing spread through community contact, such as Santa Clara, San Francisco and Solano. Here are the numbers as of Friday: Seven cases have been tied to people who were once on a cruise ship where there was a coronavirus outbreak. Stanford University is going to online classes after a faculty member tested positive.

69 Positive cases

1 Death

24 Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights

45 Cases not related to repatriation flights

22 - Travel-related

12 - Person to person

9 - Community transmission

2 – Currently under investigation

9,900+ –number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX

49 – Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring

15 – Labs with test kits

Los Angeles

The latest: L.A. County confirmed two additional cases of the new coronavirus Friday, bringing the total to 13. The new cases still don’t point to community spread in Los Angeles County, L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. She estimated that 50 people in the county have been tested for COVID-19 and emphasized that more tests are coming back negative than positive. The L.A. Marathon is still scheduled for Sunday.

• 8 cases involve a group of travelers who visited northern Italy, where coronavirus has cause widespread outbreaks.

• 2 are connected to close contact to a coronavirus patient.

• 2 are Los Angeles International Airport workers.

• 1 is a patient who lived in Wuhan, China.

Grand Princess cruise ship

The latest: The cruise ship remains off the California coast amid the outbreak on board. With testing still underway, officials still don’t know how many of the more than 3,000 people on board have the virus. They also have not determined where exactly those who are infected would go. The cruise is linked to cases in California, including the death in Placer County.

- 21 people tested positive on the boat

- At least 7 cases in California linked to the cruise

- 1 death

