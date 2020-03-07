California is emerging as an epicenter for the coronavirus in the United States, with the spread continuing and a cruise ship off the coast with people who contracted the virus.
Here are the latest facts:
California
The latest: Counties continued to report more cases Friday. Some areas are seeing spread through community contact, such as Santa Clara, San Francisco and Solano. Here are the numbers as of Friday: Seven cases have been tied to people who were once on a cruise ship where there was a coronavirus outbreak. Stanford University is going to online classes after a faculty member tested positive.
69 Positive cases
1 Death
24 Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights
45 Cases not related to repatriation flights
- 22 - Travel-related
- 12 - Person to person
- 9 - Community transmission
- 2 – Currently under investigation
9,900+ –number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX
49 – Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring
15 – Labs with test kits
Los Angeles
The latest: L.A. County confirmed two additional cases of the new coronavirus Friday, bringing the total to 13. The new cases still don’t point to community spread in Los Angeles County, L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. She estimated that 50 people in the county have been tested for COVID-19 and emphasized that more tests are coming back negative than positive. The L.A. Marathon is still scheduled for Sunday.
• 8 cases involve a group of travelers who visited northern Italy, where coronavirus has cause widespread outbreaks.
• 2 are connected to close contact to a coronavirus patient.
• 2 are Los Angeles International Airport workers.
• 1 is a patient who lived in Wuhan, China.
Testing was continuing on the ship, but its fate is emerging as a major public health challenge for California, where the number of coronavirus cases has pushed past 60.
Lakers star LeBron James on the prospect of games in empty arenas because of the coronavirus outbreak: “I ain’t playing if you don’t have the fans.”
The nation’s largest port is hurting. That may be a leading indicator of the pain that’s in store for Southern California and the U.S. economy as businesses hunker down to deal with the rapidly expanding new coronavirus.
Grand Princess cruise ship
The latest: The cruise ship remains off the California coast amid the outbreak on board. With testing still underway, officials still don’t know how many of the more than 3,000 people on board have the virus. They also have not determined where exactly those who are infected would go. The cruise is linked to cases in California, including the death in Placer County.
- 21 people tested positive on the boat
- At least 7 cases in California linked to the cruise
- 1 death