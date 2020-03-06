Passengers aboard cruise ship hit by coronavirus confined to their quarters

The waiting game continues for passengers aboard a cruise ship being held off the coast of San Francisco after a man who had been on board died of the coronavirus this week and concerns grew that the virus has spread.

Two passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship said Thursday afternoon that all passengers have been confined to their quarters and public activities had been canceled. Meals are being delivered by room service, a passenger said.

There has been one California death reported, a man who disembarked from the Grand Princess last month in San Francisco after a cruise to Mexico. The ship was scheduled to return to San Francisco again Wednesday after a subsequent trip to Hawaii, but it has been held offshore while authorities evaluate a reported 10 crew members and 11 passengers with symptoms of the virus.

Princess Cruises spokeswoman Negin Kamali confirmed that the Centers for Disease Control and Protection had “recommended that guests should remain in their staterooms for the remainder of the cruise.”

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said a second man who had been on the cruise was found unresponsive Thursday at his home and officers performed CPR. He later died.

“We don’t yet know if the patient had COVID-19,” said Phan Ngo, chief of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. The officers, who did not perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, were quarantined at home, he said.

Earlier in the day, kits to test about 100 passengers for COVID-19 arrived on the Grand Princess via helicopter. The ship will not be allowed to dock until those test results are back, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

Kamali said she had no information on when the results could be expected or when the ship might return to port. But a passenger said she had been told results may come Friday.

The 75-year-old man who died Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the cruise to Mexico last month. He died a day after tests confirmed he had the coronavirus.

Placer County health officials said the man had underlying health conditions. He was the county’s second confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said close contacts of the man were being quarantined and monitored for the illness.

“That’s close to home,” said one neighbor, who asked not to be identified as he stood on his lawn. “I’m in my 70s, so this is a big deal.”

Passengers on the vessel — both current and those who may have been exposed earlier — told the Los Angeles Times that the response to the outbreak by the company and health officials had been filled with missteps.

In particular, passengers said that Princess Cruises was lax on health screening protocols prior to boarding and withheld information about the risks they faced, even as the ship’s condition became international news.