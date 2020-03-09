Man gropes mother shopping with her baby in department store, police say

A 39-year-old man was arrested Sunday after police said he groped a woman who was shopping in a Seal Beach department store with her baby.

Officers responded to the HomeGoods at 12343 Seal Beach Blvd. just before 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a man had grabbed a woman’s buttocks while she was shopping, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

Authorities said another shopper witnessed the incident and confronted the man, who then fled the store. Responding officers found a man nearby who matched the suspect’s description.

Ruben Erick Diaz of Rialto was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and child endangerment.

Diaz remained in custody at Orange County Jail on Monday morning with bail set at $300,000.