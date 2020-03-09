Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Man gropes mother shopping with her baby in department store, police say

Diaz.jpg
Ruben Erick Diaz, 39, of Rialto was arrested Sunday after police said he groped a woman inside a Seal Beach department store.
(Seal Beach Police Department)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
March 9, 2020
10:44 AM
A 39-year-old man was arrested Sunday after police said he groped a woman who was shopping in a Seal Beach department store with her baby.

Officers responded to the HomeGoods at 12343 Seal Beach Blvd. just before 11:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a man had grabbed a woman’s buttocks while she was shopping, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

Authorities said another shopper witnessed the incident and confronted the man, who then fled the store. Responding officers found a man nearby who matched the suspect’s description.

Ruben Erick Diaz of Rialto was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and child endangerment.

Diaz remained in custody at Orange County Jail on Monday morning with bail set at $300,000.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
