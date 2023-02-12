Seal Beach police seeking hit-and-run driver in crash that injured five people

Seal Beach police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who was involved in a high-speed collision with another vehicle Saturday night that left five people injured.

Police responded to the traffic collision about 7:15 p.m. at the busy commercial intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street, authorities said.

An unidentified driver of a Mercedes 300D Class smashed into the side of another vehicle with five people inside, police said. The suspect then abandoned his car and fled on foot into a residential neighborhood known as the Hill.

Police searched the area but failed to find the suspect, authorities said.

All of the occupants in the other vehicle — two unidentified women and three teenage girls — sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospitals, police said. Two of them have since been discharged.

The other three patients — all 17-year-old girls from Orange County — remained in the hospital as of Sunday morning but were listed as stable.

Police said the suspect — whom they described as a man aged 18 to 20 — remains at large. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol factored in the crash. But the suspect appears to have been speeding as he raced through the intersection.

“You can definitely infer it was a high rate of speed,” Seal Beach police Lt. Julia Clasby said of the crash. Police released a video that shows the suspect’s speeding car plow into the side of the other vehicle, which had a green light and was moving through the intersection at the time of the crash.

Before the collision, Huntington Beach Police received calls Saturday evening of a reckless driver heading northbound on Pacific Coast Highway.

