California

San Diego County reports its first case of coronavirus, health officials announce

coronavirus.jpg
A scanning electron microscope image shows the new coronavirus, in yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, shown in blue and pink, cultured in the lab.
(National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-Rocky Mountain laboratories)

Woman in her 50s had traveled overseas and is hospitalized in serious condition.

By San Diego Union-Tribune
March 9, 2020
7:50 PM
Health officials this evening announced the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in San Diego County.

Officials said a woman in her 50s who had traveled overseas was hospitalized and remains in isolation with serious symptoms.

The county is working to trace who the woman came into contact with before being hospitalized.

“We knew we would see cases in San Diego County and we’re prepared for them,” said Wilma Wooten, the county public health officer.

CaliforniaHealth: Coronavirus
San Diego Union-Tribune
