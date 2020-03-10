L.A. schools chief expected to get coronavirus emergency power to shut campuses

The Los Angeles Board of Education on Tuesday is expected to give Supt. Austin Beutner “emergency powers” to take actions that might otherwise require board approval up to and including shutting down the entire school system in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The action is seen as precaution that would allow Beutner to act quickly as the need arises — but no immediate use of these emergency powers is anticipated in the nation’s second-largest school system.

Under the proposed action, which is scheduled for a vote at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, the school board would declare a state of emergency. That declaration would give Beutner the authority to relocate students and staff, revise student transportation arrangements and approve alternative educational options. It also provides paid leaves of absence for employees due to quarantine or illness, allows staff to serve as disaster service workers, and provides for necessary alterations, repairs or improvements to district property.

L.A. Unified is responsible for the education and safety of more than half a million district and charter-school students. If adult education and early education numbers are included, that total rises to more than 670,000. There also are about 100,000 full- and part-time workers.

Through Monday, no individual diagnosed with COVID-19 had a confirmed connection to an L.A. Unified school, according to the district.

The designation would come after several major universities, including UC Berkeley, UC San Diego, San Jose State and San Francisco State announced Monday that they are suspending in-person classroom instruction and moving to online education. Northern California’s largest school district, Elk Grove Unified, is shut down this week.

If approved, the new emergency powers in Los Angeles would also allow the superintendent or his designee to enter into necessary contracts, without going through the normal approval process, for any dollar amount required to respond to emergency conditions. These costs could cover the relocation of students and staff, continued instruction, maintenance of food supplies, instructional materials, operational support supplies, equipment in support of online learning, daily student transportation and provision of additional staffing such as nurses.

The overall goals are to protect the health of students and staff and ensure that an education program continues to be provided, according to a staff report.