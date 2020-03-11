Cal State Fullerton to go to online learning amid possible student exposure to coronavirus

Cal State Fullerton announced Wednesday that it would suspend in-person classes and transition to online learning amid reports that students living on campus may have come into contact with a student infected with coronavirus.

The announcement was made by President Framroze M. Virjee via a university wide email to faculty, staff and students. Virgee said the university would start to transition to online classes starting Thursday through at least April 26. This week UCLA and USC announced they were switching to online classes too.

Cal State Northridge announced Wednesday that it will cancel in-person classes beginning Thursday and transition to virtual learning on March 23, following the school’s spring break.

#CSUN to Transition to Virtual Learning and Alternate Modalities. Please click below to read the message from CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison.https://t.co/7Z0tGEJ7m7 pic.twitter.com/1RYKguxITN — Cal State Northridge (@csunorthridge) March 11, 2020

On Wednesday, the Cal State Fullerton newspaper, the Daily Titan, reported that some students living on campus may have been exposed to the disease by another student during the past seven days.

According to the paper, the email, sent by the Dean of Students Hallie Hunt, instructed the students to stay in their rooms at all times and prohibited them from attending classes or visiting on-campus community spaces. They were also told that meal deliveries to their rooms would be arranged, according to the paper.

Chi-Chung Keung, the director of news media services for Cal State Fullerton, said he could not immediately confirm those details.

“To be clear, our campus remains safe, and while we continue to have zero presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 on or related to our campus, we are bolstering our preventative and social distancing measures,” the university said on its website.