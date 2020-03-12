Should L.A. Unified close schools to about half a million students? The debate is raging

On Facebook and group chats, the rumors are spreading.

With more cases of the novel coronavirus being confirmed daily, will L.A. Unified School District close its 860-some campuses this week or next week, or not at all? Should it follow in the footsteps of the universities that are rapidly moving to online learning or the K-12 districts in Northern California and across the country that have shuttered as they have confirmed their first cases of the virus?

The answer, as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, was no. Despite mounting cries on Thursday afternoon for LAUSD to close, officials said it would not.

While schools are engaging in contingency planning that includes granting the superintendent broad emergency powers, canceling large events and planning for lessons delivered on TV, public health and school officials said they planned to keep schools open unless a confirmed case reached a campus.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as of Thursday afternoon, more than 19,000 people had signed a Change.org petition to close all schools in the district because of the coronavirus. “Let us not wait for an individual to test positive but make sure we close schools before that happens,” the petition urges.

The school board is meeting in closed session on Friday for a status report from L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner.

Board President Richard Vladovic said Thursday it was important to rely on the advice of health officials in making the call on whether to close schools. “The prudent decision is take direction from the doctors and the healthcare providers that happen to know,” he said. “I can’t second-guess a pandemic and how it’s spread. If there’s ever a doubt, the safety of children will come first.”

Officials from the governor on down have avoided calling for closing schools, citing the hardships for families and the difficulty in providing academic services and even the school meals that children depend on. But Vladovic acknowledged there was widespread debate among parents and employees about what was best.

Advertisement

“I’m very sensitive to that, and I’m in that group that is very susceptible, and I know that many of our employees are as well,” said Vladovic, who is 75 and has battled some health issues in recent years.

So far, L.A. County has been taking cues from Singapore, which did not close schools en masse but screened people for illness there and had strict protocols for who could enter schools, said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, at a news conference Thursday.

The district, she said, serves many parents with “very limited income, who don’t get sick leaves,” who often are working multiple jobs and can’t necessarily put kids in daycare. Schools should be kept open if they can function safely, Ferrer said, but sick people need to stay away.

As the nation’s second-largest school district, LAUSD serves about half a million students, eight in 10 of whom rely on free or reduced-price lunches and 18,000 of whom are homeless. L.A. Unified school board member Nick Melvoin said the decision was therefore a hard one.

The federal government has given California a waiver to allow meal distribution to students even if school is canceled, but that could still present logistical challenges.

“They’re relying on us for meals, for child care and I also think from a public health concern,” Melvoin said. If schools close, parents who have to go to work may be forced to take their children with them. Also, children in middle school and high school would likely congregate in public areas anyway, as teenagers tend to do.

“The school environment is one we can control right now,” Melvoin said Thursday afternoon.

Ferrer said a clear tipping point for closing a school would be if a person with infection was identified at that campus. A complication, said Vladovic, is the interconnection among schools. Siblings attend different campuses; children are bused from one neighborhood to another; employees come from all parts of the city.

Advertisement

“There are so many connections in the district,” he said. “I’m trying to figure out how you isolate something to one, two, three, four or five schools. You don’t.”

“I think at some point,” Vladovic said, “the closing of schools is inevitable. It will happen — when and where I don’t know.”

Parents, though, have started keeping their kids home. On a Facebook group started during last year’s strike, Parents Supporting Teachers, families are sharing resources for at-home learning.

“For those parents who have said to me, ‘I don’t feel comfortable sending my kids to school,’ I have said I’m ... going to do everything I can to make sure absences during this period are excused,” Melvoin said.

State funding, which accounts for most of the money that goes to California public schools, is doled out based on how many students attend school each day. In the case of a pandemic like this, schools can seek to recover funding if they close schools, as long as they do so under the direction of public health agencies.

The California Department of Education’s guidance to schools notes that “closing a school simply as a precaution” may mean the district will not qualify for such a waiver, and the school could incur “a penalty for failure to offer the statutorily required instructional days and/or minutes.”

Melvoin said he would push for LAUSD to to receive funding from the state regardless of what happened with school closings.

Emma Alvarez Gibson, whose son attends Dodson Middle School in Rancho Palos Verdes, said the possibility of lost funding wasn’t a good enough reason to put children and their families at risk. She does not believe there’s enough soap or hand sanitizer at her son’s school and that efforts to keep students apart are logistically unfeasible on such campuses.

Advertisement

“I’m not sure how lunch period, nutrition period and however many passing periods they have ... I’m not sure how that’s not a large event,” Alvarez Gibson said.

Her son has been attending school, Gibson said, but she will likely pull him out after Thursday.

“They are not safe as far as I’m concerned,” she said.