L.A. Unified cancels all large student and staff events because of coronavirus concerns

All large student and staff gatherings in Los Angeles Unified schools are canceled as of Wednesday night due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner told parents in a letter and robocall. No schools are closed, but student competitions and sports games will continue “without spectators.”

“We are implementing, effective immediately, a series of steps based on recommendations from public health officials,” Beutner said in the message to families about 7:45 p.m. “All large student and staff gatherings are cancelled, as well as off-campus visits by students and staff to public places where crowds gather.”

Beutner sent the following in a separate directive to school leaders Wednesday:



Cancel or postpone all large gatherings, assemblies and school open houses. In simple terms, if the gathering has more people than you might find in a classroom, students and staff should not participate.

Athletic events and other similar activities can continue, but without spectators attending.

Cancel or postpone all in-person organizational and professional development meetings.

Try to use Zoom, conference calls or other ways to convene a virtual gathering.

Cancel all outside use of school facilities.

Cancel all school trips to public venues where there is exposure to crowds.

Exclude from school campuses all students, staff, faculty members or visitors for 14 days who have traveled outside the United States.

None of the confirmed coronavirus cases in L.A. County are known to be connected to L.A. Unified schools, Beutner told parents, and the social distancing protocols are a precautionary measure.

“Public health officials also tell us it is appropriate for schools to remain open and on as normal a schedule as possible,” he wrote.

The decision comes after the school board declared a state of emergency Tuesday, giving Beutner the powers to act quickly in case the virus does reach schools.

The declaration gives Beutner the authority to relocate students and staff, revise student transportation arrangements and approve alternative educational options. It also gives him authority to provide paid leaves of absence for employees due to quarantine or illness, assign staff to serve as disaster-service workers, and order necessary alterations, repairs or improvements to district property.

Staff writer Howard Blume contributed to this report.