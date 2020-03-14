Hey kids, how do you feel about coronavirus and staying home from school?

Are you a student with questions about coronavirus? We want to hear from you. Send us your questions and one of our reporters will answer them, just for you.

Please send us video of yourself answering the questions below. Have one of your parents film you with their phone, shooting horizontally. Stand about three feet away and speak at a normal volume.

Here’s what we’d like to know:

How are you feeling about the coronavirus?

What questions do you have for reporters and experts?

And do you have any tips for parents for things that will help kids while they’re staying home?

Once your video is done, have your parents drop the file here.