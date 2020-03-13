Coronavirus closes schools: What do parents need to know?

With the Los Angeles Unified School District joining districts across the nation to announce the closure of schools due to the coronavirus, parents now face a daunting task.

They must not only find care for their kids, but also keep them educated. And they must do so as public gatherings have been canceled, many are working from home and some have already lost their jobs as the economy slows to a crawl.

That means there could be limited options for getting kids out of the house.

Here we dive into some of the big questions parents are asking.

What if I don’t have child care?

Los Angeles Unified announced that it will open 40 family resource centers to provide care for children if families need it.The centers will open on Wednesday and will be staffed weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with trained professionals. “Children will be able to have a warm meal, engage with their peers and pursue their different studies. And they’ll be safe,” LAUSD said in announcing the school closures. The district plans to provide parents with a family resource guide before Monday, to help answer questions.

What do I say to kids asking about coronavirus?

The National Assn. of School Psychologists and the National Assn. of School Nurses put out detailed guidelines for parents in late February explaining that when it comes to talking to kids about a pandemic, it’s best to reassure them while also providing “factual, age-appropriate information about the potential seriousness of disease risk and concrete instruction about how to avoid infections and spread of disease.”

For younger children, the guide says, it’s best to give “brief, simple information that should balance COVID-19 facts with appropriate reassurances.”

“Give simple examples of the steps people take every day to stop germs and stay healthy, such as washing hands. Use language such as ‘adults are working hard to keep you safe,’” the guide says.

Older children, meanwhile, are “able to discuss the issue in a more in-depth (adult-like) fashion and can be referred directly to appropriate sources of COVID-19 facts. Provide honest, accurate and factual information about the current status of COVID-19. Having such knowledge can help them feel a sense of control,” the guide says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also offered a list of guidelines for talking to kids about coronavirus. They include:

Remain calm and reassuring.

Make yourself available to listen and to talk.

Remember that viruses can make anyone sick, regardless of a person’s race or ethnicity.

Pay attention to what children see or hear on television, radio or online.

Consider reducing the amount of screen time focused on COVID-19 and provide information that is honest and accurate.

Give children information that is truthful and appropriate for the age and developmental level of the child.

Talk to children about how some stories on COVID-19 on the internet and social media may be based on rumors and inaccurate information.

Teach children everyday actions to reduce the spread of germs.

What about the emotional burden on children?

Closing schools amid a virus outbreak can be scary to children. In some ways, it is similar to natural disasters such as earthquakes and fires. The Times in 2017 asked experts how to help children through traumatic events. Here are some suggestions.

Questions: It’s important to check in with kids even if they’re not asking questions, said Marian Pena, the behavioral health director at West County Health Centers in Sonoma County. Some children will develop anxiety because they’re stressed and don’t have an outlet for that stress. “A lot of parents feel like if they don’t ever talk to their kids about this, it’s out of sight, out of mind,” she said. But that’s not true. Children are thinking about what’s happening around them, whether or not they ask their parents about it. And it’s important for parents to provide the most accurate information, and reassure children that they are safe.

Feelings: Kids tend to regress when they are under stress, so don't panic if they're not hitting all the milestones they did before, said Jennifer MacLeamy director of behavioral health at the Petaluma Health Center. They might also ask questions that parents don't want to answer. But parents shouldn't ignore or dismiss those questions. "They're very smart and they're very intuitive and they know when something is going on," MacLeamy said. Saying everything is fine when it's clearly not, she said, invalidates children's feelings and can affect them negatively.

Hope: It's important to acknowledge the bad things that have happened, but parents should try to answer their children's questions with some hope and to help them them find the positive. "If we can make that memory … a story of overcoming, rather than just — 'and then we were depressed and miserable for the next two months,' it can help shape children's memories and recovery," MacLeamy said. "Kids don't have a lot of agency in their lives and they really want to help. They want to contribute in some way."

Are schools prepared to help the neediest children?

The challenges are going to be the hardest for students with special needs and those who rely on school for food. The Los Angeles Unified School District serves more than 60,000 special needs students, more than 12% of its overall enrollment.

Officials had been avoiding calling for closing schools, citing the hardships for families, the difficulty in providing academic services and even the school meals that children depend on.

As the nation’s second-largest school district, LAUSD serves about half a million students, eight in 10 of whom rely on free or reduced-price lunches and 18,000 of whom are homeless.

The federal government has given California a waiver to allow meal distribution to students even if school is canceled, but that could still present logistical challenges.

State funding, which accounts for most of the money that goes to California public schools, is doled out based on how many students attend school each day. In the case of a pandemic such as this, schools can seek to recover funding if they close schools, as long as they do so under the direction of public health agencies.

How will schools help keep my child learning?

School districts across the country are working hard to find ways to keep students learning during closures. Some districts have said they will tap into online learning programs, but that presents several challenges. Many students don’t have computers or reliable access to Wi-Fi. Because of that, some districts have said they will rely heavily on a more old-fashioned tool: learning packets. And some districts are tapping into public television to keep learning going.

“Parents should know that districts and schools are planning the best ways to deliver instruction and ensure continued learning in the event of a school closure based on their community’s resources and needs,” said L.A. County spokeswoman Margo Minecki. “Parents should expect that details will be provided by their school principal and teacher.”

LAUSD Supt. Austin Beutner recently announced a partnership with public broadcasting giant KCET to prepare programming that would go on air in conjunction with any school closures.

“The content is deep and rich and learning will continue,” Beutner said in an interview Thursday morning. “We started with what’s good — what standards-based instruction looks like. We didn’t start with what’s good TV.”

All the same, these offerings are intended to include some very good TV — including, for example, documentaries by Ken Burns that would fit into a history or government class. The materials are being pulled from the KCET library, programs that often already include a syllabus or framework for academic study.

KCET plans to offer high school level programming. KLCS — which is operated by L.A. Unified — would offer content for grades 3 through 8. And PBS SoCal KOCE would manage preschool through grade 2.

While it would be impossible to replicate a full day of instruction for every grade and academic level, the move still could prove to be the most comprehensive national effort yet to offer a school day on television.

Staff at L.A. Unified and PBS have been working intensively since Monday to ramp up planning.

“When we sat together with our teams on Monday, we started talking about goals and key objectives,” said Andrew Russell, chief executive and president of KCET and PBC SoCal. “That first one was how do we serve everybody given that some students won’t have access to the internet?”