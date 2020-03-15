Garcetti urges L.A. not to panic-buy and hoard supplies amid coronavirus

Faced with long lines, panicked shoppers and empty shelves, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles police on Sunday urged people not to hoard supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is about preparation and prevention, not panic. No need to hoard excess items. There is no food shortage and stores will restock,” Garcetti said on Twitter.

The guidance comes amid unprecedented levels of demand that has left some stories out of stock of many items. Long lines were reported at Trader Joe’s, Costco and other retailers, as well as local mom-and-pop stores. Hot items included frozen goods, pasta, water, meats and, of course, toilet paper.

Garcetti noted there was no need to stock up on bottled water because L.A. tap water “is clean and safe.”

The LAPD issued a statement on Twitter saying “here are the facts,” with reminders that there is no food shortage, stores will restock and the water supply is safe. “We are in this together,” the department tweeted.

During these times, we must work together and not against each other.



Here are the facts:



-There is no food shortage & stores will restock, so please don’t hoard.



-The water supply is clean & safe to drink, so there’s no need to buy water in bulk.



-We are in this together. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 15, 2020

As of Saturday, Los Angeles County had reported 14 more cases of coronavirus, including one new case in Long Beach, bringing the county’s total to 54.

As popular retailers struggled to maintain stocks of water, household items, groceries and sanitizing products, people were turning to local stores as well.

Marlon Chavarria ran over to the tiny yellow store Glady’s 98 Cents and Up and grabbed three packages of toilet paper from his mother-in-law. He carried them over to his white SUV and stuffed them inside the trunk with other groceries.

“It’s like the end of the world out here,” the 37-year-old said. “You can’t find anything.”

Since 7 a.m., the Compton resident had gone to almost every supermarket and big box retailer in a vain search for toilet paper. Even after waiting three hours in line to get into one store, Chavarria walked out dispirited and empty-handed.

Early evening, his luck changed. His mother-in-law told him about a local “98 cent” store in South Los Angeles that, miraculously under the circumstances, seemed to have everything. And that’s how he ended up with toilet paper in the trunk of his SUV and a smile on his face.

“Time to go home where it’s safe,” he said.