California counties ban gatherings as coronavirus cases rise

Coronavirus continued its spread in California, with many counties reporting more cases Saturday as officials urged residents to dramatically restrict their interaction in hopes of slowing the virus’ march through communities.

The most rigorous regulations were in the Bay Area, where the spread has been particularly rapid. Counties across the region have issued public orders banning gatherings — including at restaurants, bars and theaters — of as few as 10 people unless all attendees can be six feet away from each other and prospective attendees are warned they face a higher risk of coronavirus infection.

San Mateo County on Saturday was the latest to announce new restrictions but “still strongly urges hosts and sponsors to cancel all such gatherings.”

Each county issued various rules. San Mateo County placed limits on mass gatherings of 10 or more people and officially banned those of 50 or more; Santa Clara County on Friday restricted gatherings of 35 or more and banned those of 100 or more.

Advertisement

San Francisco and Contra Costa County banned all non-essential events of 100 or more people. Alameda County suggested all gatherings of 250 or more be canceled. San Francisco also banned visitors and non-essential personnel from hospitals and psychiatric hospitals.

Officials called the rules radical but said they’re needed to battle the virus.

“These measures are designed to slow the spread of disease and preserve critical healthcare capacity and other essential services,” said Santa Clara County health officer Dr. Sara Cody.

In the Bay Area, which has seen more than 200 cases — with more than 90 in Silicon Valley — life was rapidly changing.

Advertisement

On Friday night, the rush at the Safeway in Millbrae, near San Francisco International Airport, had finally ebbed, with shoppers in masks picking through boxes to find the last few packages of toilet paper.

A nearby Baskin-Robbins had stopped giving out ice cream samples. And a cellphone store farther down Broadway posted a sign promising that its door handles were sanitized four times a day.

Farther south, in places like Sunnyvale in the heart of Silicon Valley, workers were settling into a new reality — no more free food from their tech cafeterias, forcing them to order in.

A Stanford University undergraduate tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting more actions on campus, like students being told to leave the dining hall once they’re given pre-filled to-go containers and eat outdoors or in their dorm rooms.

A UC Berkeley graduate student also tested positive for the coronavirus. The student was in good condition and has no serious symptoms and was under self-isolation in their city of residence, which is not in the city of Berkeley, the university said.

Of California’s 288 confirmed cases, 70 are believed to be from community transmission and 66 others are under investigation, the state Department of Public Health said. The rest are a mix of confirmed person-to-person transmissions related to travel or patients returning to the country after contracting the disease elsewhere.

Los Angeles County reported 14 more cases, including one new case in Long Beach, bringing the county’s total to 54.

Two people among the most recent cases reported are hospitalized, the L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release. Two cases are suspected to be related to travel, and four had close contact with another confirmed case, officials said. Two of the cases have an unidentified source of exposure, meaning they could be more evidence of community spread, officials said.

Advertisement

In Long Beach, a woman in her 60s who was diagnosed with the virus was hospitalized in stable condition, the city said in a statement. She did not have contact with another known COVID-19 case and did not travel to an area where the virus is widespread, meaning her diagnosis may be the first instance of community spread in Long Beach, officials said.

“This case highlights the need for continued vigilance and preparation, especially for those at higher risk of severe illness and those with underlying health conditions,” said Dr. Anissa Davis, the city health officer, in a statement.

The outbreak is interrupting a host of services in Southern California and beyond.

The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks announced that it would close all recreation and senior centers and cancel all activities through at least April 4. All events that involve 50 people or more scheduled at Recreation and Parks locations are canceled, and new reservations for facilities or permits are suspended, the department said.

Two healthcare workers at UC San Diego Health have confirmed coronavirus infections and are now on home quarantine, according to a statement released by the university Saturday afternoon.

The university’s statement did not specify where they work or their positions. It was also unclear whether either employee was wearing protective equipment while on duty.

Both employees are said to be in good health, and the university has “launched an extensive effort to identify any patients or health system colleagues who may have been in recent contact with either of the two health workers.”

Officials announced that a former patient at the Coachella Valley nursing home has the coronavirus, prompting them to test workers and patients at the facility The county public health department said the patient spent time at Rancho Mirage Health and Rehabilitation Center before being transferred to a hospital.

Advertisement

Orange County now has reported its first case of coronavirus that appears to have spread through the community as the total number of presumed cases rose to 13. The Orange County Health Care Agency said a woman acquired the virus locally and is now hospitalized in stable condition.

