California

Here is a list of L.A. County communities with coronavirus cases

People wearing masks on an L.A. street
People wear protective masks near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Figueroa Street on March 16.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Colleen Shalby
March 16, 2020
4:10 PM
Los Angeles County for the first time released the communities where patients have tested positive for coronavirus.

Some cities have been asking for this information, notably Manhattan Beach, which learned last week it had cases after one of the patients called City Hall.

The list does not indicate whether cases were due to community spread, travel, or other contacts.

“Residents at this point must assume that there may be people who are infected everywhere in the county,” said L.A. County Department of Public Health director Barbara Ferrer.

There have been 41 new cases in the county over the last 48 hours, she said. At least 15 of the cases are likely due to community transmission.

Here are the numbers:

Alhambra 2
Arcadia 1
Beverly Hills 1
Boyle Heights 5
Carson 1
Culver City 2
Diamond Bar 2
Encino 3
Gardena 1
Glendale 2
Glendora 1
Granada Hills 3
Inglewood 2
Koreatown 1
La Mirada 2
Lancaster 1
Long Beach 5
Manhattan Beach 3
Melrose 2
Northridge 1
Pasadena 2
San Dimas 1
San Pedro 1
Santa Clarita and Stevenson Ranch 3
Santa Monica 1
Sherman Oaks 2
Silver Lake 1
South Pasadena 1
Tarzana 5
Torrance 2
Venice 1
West Adams 1
West Hills 3
West Hollywood 5
West Vernon 1
Westchester 1
Los Angeles city (Neighborhood <25,000) 11
Still Investigating 11

L.A. County officials have announced the closure of all bars, fitness centers and movie theaters and directed restaurants to move to takeout only. The directive applies to all 88 cities and unincorporated regions of the county, including Los Angeles, which issued a similar directive Sunday.

Officials are also banning gatherings of over 50 people following a recommendation made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday.

